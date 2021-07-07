Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.32 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colfax were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.