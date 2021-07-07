Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

