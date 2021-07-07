Status Market Capitalization Hits $252.45 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $252.45 million and $19.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

