StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $159.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.23 million to $160.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.