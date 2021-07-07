Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.15. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 9,313 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.