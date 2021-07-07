Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of STN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,087. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.