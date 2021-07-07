Stabilize (STBZ) Hits Market Cap of $150,474.33

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Stabilize has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $150,474.33 and approximately $10,175.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stabilize coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00936543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045067 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

