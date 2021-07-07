STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of STAA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. 2,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

