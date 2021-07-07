srnArt Gallery (SACT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,027.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $920,079.93 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00135796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00165385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,879.18 or 1.00118686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00972084 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

