SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report sales of $91.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $91.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

