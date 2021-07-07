Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.03. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 6,865,860 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

