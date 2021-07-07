SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SPTN opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $664.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

