Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

