S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $446.00 to $467.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as high as $416.66 and last traded at $414.80, with a volume of 3404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.63.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.