Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Holdings Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,758 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health accounts for about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

