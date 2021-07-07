Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 4,512,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

