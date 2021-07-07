Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $100,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $20,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.66 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.