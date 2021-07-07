Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.44. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

