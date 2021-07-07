SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 755,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

