SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.750 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

