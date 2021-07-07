Small Love Potion One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.60 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $83.55 million and approximately $60.60 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

