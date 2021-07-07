Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCAF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.