Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

