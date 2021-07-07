SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

