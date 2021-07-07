SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
About SLC Agrícola
