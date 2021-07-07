Skycoin Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $529,378.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

