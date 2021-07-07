SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SITOQ opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. SITO Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

