Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after buying an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.