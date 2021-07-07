Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

