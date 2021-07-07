Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

