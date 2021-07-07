Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Rises By 16.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

