Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Expands By 16.6%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile
