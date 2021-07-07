Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Expands By 16.6%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.