Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declines By 16.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGA opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

