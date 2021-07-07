Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Increases By 18.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

