Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declines By 16.0%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.
In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:GEF opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
