Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declines By 16.0%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Greif by 2.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

