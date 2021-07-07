Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expands By 17.6%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Evergy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

