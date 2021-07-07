Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declines By 16.7%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,346 shares of company stock worth $30,657,689. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

