Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Decreases By 15.6%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MOHO stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ECMOHO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ECMOHO by 81.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECMOHO during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ECMOHO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

