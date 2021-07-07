Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 16.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

