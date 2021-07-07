Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 16.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
