Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Declines By 16.3%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.