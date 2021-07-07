Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Decreases By 17.2%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.55 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

