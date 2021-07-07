Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Decreases By 16.4%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCO opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

