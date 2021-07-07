Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,432.64.

SHOP stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,526.89. 46,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

