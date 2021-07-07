Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income stock opened at GBX 283.56 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.59. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £87.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Get Shires Income alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 2,154 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £6,009.66 ($7,851.66).

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.