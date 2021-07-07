ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $648,597.89

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $648,597.89 and $7.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00921538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045703 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

