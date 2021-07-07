SHIELD (XSH) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $104,819.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,081.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.80 or 0.06774283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.01485390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00405445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.09 or 0.00651625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00410760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00340215 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

