Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

