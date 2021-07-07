SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,533.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

