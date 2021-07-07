SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.