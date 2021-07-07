SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

