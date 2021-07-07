Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

